Rough diamond sales at Anglo American's De Beers fell in the third cycle of 2018, but demand remained "good", the company said. Sales in the third cycle fell to $520m from $563m in the second, and $586 in the third cycle of 2017. De Beers chief executive officer Bruce Cleaver said: "While the second quarter of the year is traditionally a seasonally slower period, we continued to see good rough diamond demand in the third sales cycle of 2018 as diamond businesses have focused on restocking