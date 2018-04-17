Tullow Oil announced the appointment of Dorothy Thompson as an independent non-executive director and chair-designate of the company on Tuesday, with effect from the conclusion of its annual general meeting on 25 April. The FTSE 250 firm said it anticipated Thompson would succeed Aidan Heavey, Tullow's current chairman and founder, as chair at the conclusion of the board meeting scheduled for 20 July. Heavey would retire from the board at the same time. "I am delighted that Dorothy Thompson is ...

