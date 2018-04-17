JD Sports posted a 24% jump in full-year profit on Tuesday as sales grew and the company's international expansion paid off. In the 53 weeks to 3 February 2018, pre-tax profit rose to £294.5m from £238.4m the year before, on revenue of £3.2bn, up 33%. Excluding exceptional items, pre-tax profit was up 26% to a record £307.4m and the company lifted its dividend to 1.63p a share from 1.55p. The group saw like-for-like stores sales growth of 3%, while LFL website sales growth was in excess of ...

