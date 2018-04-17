Associated British Foods left its annual outlook intact after falling first-half profit at the company's sugar business offset growth at Primark and other businesses, leaving the group result little changed. Adjusted operating profit for the 24 weeks to 3 March fell 1% to £648m. Stripping out currency movements, profit was 1% higher than a year ago. The company said in February it expected adjusted operating profit to be in line with a year earlier. Profit at ABF's sugar business fell 27%, or ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...