AIA Worldwide Receives Three Awards at the 2018 Internet Advertising Competition

LONDON, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --AIA Worldwide, a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, today announced that it has won three major awards at the 2018 Internet Advertising Competition (IAC), hosted by Web Marketing Association.

The Web Marketing Association (WMA), which was founded to help set a high standard for internet marketing and corporate web development on the World Wide Web, created the IAC Awards so companies and individuals could enter their best work to be judged against other work in its own industry. The IAC Awards provide an opportunity to highlight online advertising in 96 industries and nine online formats including, online ad, video, mobile, newsletter, email, and social media.

AIA Worldwide received a total of three awards across three different categories for its work on behalf of their clients, including Best Telecommunication Website, Best Restaurant Website and Best TV Website.

"Creativity in employer branding continues to be smarter, technologically driven, attention grabbing and distinctive," said Russell Miyaki, senior vice president, Creative Services at AIA Worldwide. "As the global talent economy and consumer behavior shifts, so does the need to connect with candidates on their terms with consumer-centric employer brand experiences. We are once again honored and proud to be acknowledged by the IAC Awards."





