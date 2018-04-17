Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Director/PDMR Shareholding 17-Apr-2018 / 09:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 17 April 2018 NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Murat Ozgul 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification / Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence instrument, type of each instrument Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of contingent restricted share plan award c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Nil cost 130,106 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 130,106 Nil e) Date of the transaction 16 April 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Through its Miran and Bina Bawi fields, the Company is positioned to be a cornerstone provider of KRI gas to Turkey under the KRI-Turkey Gas Sales Agreement. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: RDN TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 5419 End of Announcement EQS News Service 675195 17-Apr-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=675195&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

