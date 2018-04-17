Experts from Three Ireland and Wargaming.net to Share Customer Service Breakthroughs at the 12th Annual Customer Contact Europe: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

LONDON, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashley Cook, Customer Relations Director, Three Ireland,will offer his Strategic Vision: A 3-5 Year Transformational Customer Strategy Plan at the12thAnnual Customer Contact Europe: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange,takingplace at Clontarf Castle Hotel, Dublin, from 11th to 13th June 2018. His opening keynote will draw from his experiences at Three Ireland, one of the country's leading mobile networks, serving over two million customers. Cook will shine a light on how his organisation came to understand the customer experience through their customer's journeys and how they leveraged the data gathered to driveimprovement and change across the organisation. He will share a first-hand story of initiative and applying lessons learned to develop an integrated digital customer service and self-service strategy...while also reducing operating costs.

Cook previously held a number of senior roles at Carphone Warehouse in the UK, including Director of Customer Operations and Director of Business Operators. Prior to joining Carphone Warehouse, he was Director of Sales Operations with Tesco in the Czech Republic where he was responsible for 83 stores and more than 6,000 people.

Jean-Marc Codsi, General Manager Europe, Wargaming.net, will present a Case History: Smart Technology and Successful Customer Service Agendas. Codsi will explain how the customer service world is full of opportunities for improvement and ways to do so, including people, technology and processes. He will explore why the balance between cost management and delivering an excellent customer experience can be hard to achieve, and offer insights to help organisations implement more "quick wins", identify their blind spots and jump their learning curves!

In his currentrole at Wargaming,net, Codsi leads a team of publishing experts for popular AAA video games in Europe. Previously, he was Executive Director, BUX Partners and Vice President Global Customer Experience, eBay, Europe.

The 12thAnnual Customer Contact Europe: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange,will offer contact centre and customer experience executives the opportunity to benefit from:

Truly innovative case studies and best practices

Dynamic collaboration zones fostering disruptive and transformational thinking

Networking opportunities with customer contact industry peers

