Server Technology's HDOT Rack Mount PDU Named a 2018 DCS Award Finalist For Alternating Phase Technology

Unique Product Innovation Receives Judge's Nod for Server Rack PDU Product of the Year

RENO, Nev., April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Server Technology, a brand of Legrand and a leading provider of intelligent Rack Power Distribution Units (https://www.servertech.com/products?utm_source=BVM_2018_PR&utm_medium=Web_Traffic_PR&utm_campaign=STI_Q218_PR&utm_term=Rack%20Power%20Distribution%20Units%2C%20High%20Density%20Outlet%20Technology%20(HDOT)%2CAlternating%20Phase%2Cserver%20rack%20power%20strips%2CAlternating%20Phase%2CHDOT%2Cwww.servertech.com&utm_content=Server%20Technology%E2%80%99s%20HDOT%20Rack%20Mount%20PDU%20Named%20a%202018%20DCS%20Award%20Finalist%20For%20%20Alternating%20Phase%20Technology) a.k.a rack PDU(s), today announced that it has been selected as a finalist in the 2018 DCS Awards. Server Technology has been shortlisted in the Data Centre PDU Product of the Year category for their High Density Outlet Technology (HDOT) (https://www.servertech.com/solutions/density/?utm_source=BVM_2018_PR&utm_medium=Web_Traffic_PR&utm_campaign=STI_Q218_PR&utm_term=Rack%20Power%20Distribution%20Units%2C%20High%20Density%20Outlet%20Technology%20(HDOT)%2CAlternating%20Phase%2Cserver%20rack%20power%20strips%2CAlternating%20Phase%2CHDOT%2Cwww.servertech.com&utm_content=Server%20Technology%E2%80%99s%20HDOT%20Rack%20Mount%20PDU%20Named%20a%202018%20DCS%20Award%20Finalist%20For%20%20Alternating%20Phase%20Technology) Rack PDUs with Alternating Phase (http://info.servertech.com/alternating-phase-executive-summary?utm_source=BVM_2018_PR&utm_medium=Web_Traffic_PR&utm_campaign=STI_Q218_PR&utm_term=Rack%20Power%20Distribution%20Units%2C%20High%20Density%20Outlet%20Technology%20(HDOT)%2CAlternating%20Phase%2Cserver%20rack%20power%20strips%2CAlternating%20Phase%2CHDOT%2Cwww.servertech.com&utm_content=Server%20Technology%E2%80%99s%20HDOT%20Rack%20Mount%20PDU%20Named%20a%202018%20DCS%20Award%20Finalist%20For%20%20Alternating%20Phase%20Technology) outlet technology. Today's announcement marks the fifth year that Server Technology has been singled out for product excellence by the DCS Awards panel, winners are selected based solely on public votes received, with voting (http://www.dcsawards.com/voting.php?utm_source=BVM_2018_PR&utm_medium=Web_Traffic_PR&utm_campaign=STI_Q218_PR&utm_term=Rack%20Power%20Distribution%20Units%2C%20High%20Density%20Outlet%20Technology%20(HDOT)%2CAlternating%20Phase%2Cserver%20rack%20power%20strips%2CAlternating%20Phase%2CHDOT%2Cwww.servertech.com&utm_content=Server%20Technology%E2%80%99s%20HDOT%20Rack%20Mount%20PDU%20Named%20a%202018%20DCS%20Award%20Finalist%20For%20%20Alternating%20Phase%20Technology)open until 11 May.

The DCS Awards, in association with Datacentre Solutions magazine, are designed to reward the product designers, manufacturers, suppliers and providers operating in the data centre arena, recognising the achievements of the vendors and their business partners alike. Continually, DCS Awards judges have singled out Server Technology's server rack power strips (https://www.servertech.com/products?utm_source=BVM_2018_PR&utm_medium=Web_Traffic_PR&utm_campaign=STI_Q218_PR&utm_term=Rack%20Power%20Distribution%20Units%2C%20High%20Density%20Outlet%20Technology%20(HDOT)%2CAlternating%20Phase%2Cserver%20rack%20power%20strips%2CAlternating%20Phase%2CHDOT%2Cwww.servertech.com&utm_content=Server%20Technology%E2%80%99s%20HDOT%20Rack%20Mount%20PDU%20Named%20a%202018%20DCS%20Award%20Finalist%20For%20%20Alternating%20Phase%20Technology) as providing the industry with unique benefits above and beyond standard rack mount PDU (https://www.servertech.com/rack-pdu-buying-guide) solutions.

For the 2018 DCS Awards, Server Technology's patented Alternating Phase (http://info.servertech.com/alternating-phase-executive-summary) outlet technology on the High Density Outlet Technology (HDOT) PDUs stood out from among competitive offerings with its simplified load balancing and cable management for 3-Phase PDUs that distribute phased power on a per receptacle basis. This innovation provides tangible benefits in the form of shorter cable runs that result in better airflow, easier load balancing, and overall greater efficiencies.

"Providing Alternating Phase technology at the PDU level provides our customers with a highly customized power solution, specifically tailored to meet their individual needs. Testament to its success is the fact that HDOT is our fastest growing PDU in the market, doubling in quantity shipped year over year since 2014," said Travis Irons, Director of Engineering at Server Technology. "We are honored that our customized power solutions continue to be validated by technology professionals as among the best in the industry."

In addition to the 2018 finalist status, DCS Awards named the company:

2017 "Individual of the Year" DCS Award for VP of International Sales, Marc Marazzi

2016 "Data Centre PDU Product of the Year" DCS Award for HDOT (https://www.servertech.com/solutions/density/?utm_source=BVM_2018_PR&utm_medium=Web_Traffic_PR&utm_campaign=STI_Q218_PR&utm_term=Rack%20Power%20Distribution%20Units%2C%20High%20Density%20Outlet%20Technology%20(HDOT)%2CAlternating%20Phase%2Cserver%20rack%20power%20strips%2CAlternating%20Phase%2CHDOT%2Cwww.servertech.com&utm_content=Server%20Technology%E2%80%99s%20HDOT%20Rack%20Mount%20PDU%20Named%20a%202018%20DCS%20Award%20Finalist%20For%20%20Alternating%20Phase%20Technology)

2015 and 2014 "Data Centre Management Product of the Year" DCS Award for Sentry Power Manager (SPM)

Winners will be announced at a gala evening at the Grange, St Paul's Hotel, London on 24 May 2018.

For more information please contact lucy.holloway@servertech.com or visit www.servertech.com (http://www.servertech.com/?utm_source=BVM_2018_PR&utm_medium=Web_Traffic_PR&utm_campaign=STI_Q218_PR&utm_term=Rack%20Power%20Distribution%20Units%2C%20High%20Density%20Outlet%20Technology%20(HDOT)%2CAlternating%20Phase%2Cserver%20rack%20power%20strips%2CAlternating%20Phase%2CHDOT%2Cwww.servertech.com&utm_content=Server%20Technology%E2%80%99s%20HDOT%20Rack%20Mount%20PDU%20Named%20a%202018%20DCS%20Award%20Finalist%20For%20%20Alternating%20Phase%20Technology).

About Server Technology

Server Technology's (http://www.servertech.com/?utm_source=BVM_2018_PR&utm_medium=Web_Traffic_PR&utm_campaign=STI_Q218_PR&utm_term=Rack%20Power%20Distribution%20Units%2C%20High%20Density%20Outlet%20Technology%20(HDOT)%2CAlternating%20Phase%2Cserver%20rack%20power%20strips%2CAlternating%20Phase%2CHDOT%2Cwww.servertech.com&utm_content=Server%20Technology%E2%80%99s%20HDOT%20Rack%20Mount%20PDU%20Named%20a%202018%20DCS%20Award%20Finalist%20For%20%20Alternating%20Phase%20Technology) power strategy experts are trusted to provide Rack PDU solutions for demanding data centers worldwide ranging from small technology startups to Fortune 100 powerhouses. Over 60,000 customers around the world rely on our rack power distribution units to increase density, facilitate capacity planning, improve power monitoring, and drive efficiency. Because power is all we do, you will find us in the best cloud and co-location providers, forward thinking labs and telecommunications operations. Server Technology customers consistently rank us as providing the highest quality PDU(s), the best customer support and most valuable innovation. Let us show you; we have over 12,000 PDU configurations to fit every data center need and 90% of our PDU(s) are shipped within 10 days. Only with Server Technology will customers Stay Powered, Be Supported and Get Ahead. www.servertech.com (http://www.servertech.com/?utm_source=BVM_2018_PR&utm_medium=Web_Traffic_PR&utm_campaign=STI_Q218_PR&utm_term=Rack%20Power%20Distribution%20Units%2C%20High%20Density%20Outlet%20Technology%20(HDOT)%2CAlternating%20Phase%2Cserver%20rack%20power%20strips%2CAlternating%20Phase%2CHDOT%2Cwww.servertech.com&utm_content=Server%20Technology%E2%80%99s%20HDOT%20Rack%20Mount%20PDU%20Named%20a%202018%20DCS%20Award%20Finalist%20For%20%20Alternating%20Phase%20Technology)

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand (https://www.legrand.us/?utm_source=BVM_2018_PR&utm_medium=Web_Traffic_PR&utm_campaign=STI_Q218_PR&utm_term=Rack%20Power%20Distribution%20Units%2C%20High%20Density%20Outlet%20Technology%20(HDOT)%2CAlternating%20Phase%2Cserver%20rack%20power%20strips%2CAlternating%20Phase%2CHDOT%2Cwww.servertech.com&utm_content=Server%20Technology%E2%80%99s%20HDOT%20Rack%20Mount%20PDU%20Named%20a%202018%20DCS%20Award%20Finalist%20For%20%20Alternating%20Phase%20Technology) is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program (https://legrand.us/eliot/?utm_source=CEDIA-2017-Press-Release&utm_medium=Web-traffic-PR&utm_campaign=Legrand-PR-2017). Legrand reported sales of $6.2 billion(USD) in 2017. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Milestone AV, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819). www.legrand.us (https://www.legrand.us/?utm_source=BVM_2018_PR&utm_medium=Web_Traffic_PR&utm_campaign=STI_Q218_PR&utm_term=Rack%20Power%20Distribution%20Units%2C%20High%20Density%20Outlet%20Technology%20(HDOT)%2CAlternating%20Phase%2Cserver%20rack%20power%20strips%2CAlternating%20Phase%2CHDOT%2Cwww.servertech.com&utm_content=Server%20Technology%E2%80%99s%20HDOT%20Rack%20Mount%20PDU%20Named%20a%202018%20DCS%20Award%20Finalist%20For%20%20Alternating%20Phase%20Technology)

