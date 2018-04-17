

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 16-April-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 16/04/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,442,757.36 11.9491



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 16/04/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2022172 USD 33,539,846.57 16.5861



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BDF12W49 124242 USD 2,566,199.12 20.6548



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 16/04/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,484,461.18 19.4845



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 16/04/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,521,713.83 11.0434



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 9775000 USD 108,425,438.09 11.0921



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 16/04/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 48,591,771.22 13.0273



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 433,718.15 14.4525



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 33803 CHF 560,024.82 16.5673



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 965306 EUR 16,201,267.96 16.7836



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 16/04/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 253281 GBP 2,827,927.37 11.1652



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 16/04/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3164000 USD 55,332,532.54 17.4882



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2445889 USD 47,362,227.64 19.364



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 16/04/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3222725 EUR 57,464,940.44 17.8312



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BDF16114 709573 EUR 10,734,538.46 15.1282



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 16/04/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 4,032,575.47 15.5099



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 673192 EUR 11,358,817.49 16.8731



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 45884 CHF 862,383.19 18.7949



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 245623 EUR 4,099,571.56 16.6905



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 16/04/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1498032 GBP 15,949,517.97 10.647



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 16/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 15836 USD 296,751.66 18.7391



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 16/04/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,190,634.11 20.6664



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,669,045.72 21.1753



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 16/04/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,532,030.16 18.8375



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,886,500.17 18.8368



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 16/04/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 19,010,557.99 13.579



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 218945 CHF 4,248,204.79 19.4031



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 646012 EUR 10,772,526.53 16.6754



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 16/04/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 5,953,645.03 11.2331



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2783651 USD 57,801,676.95 20.7647



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 16/04/2018 IE00BVXC4854 11525169 USD 192,947,769.52 16.7414



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 307716 USD 5,556,778.04 18.0581



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 16/04/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,519,841.23 5.3808



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 16/04/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1701445 USD 31,986,833.43 18.7998



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 24773 EUR 398,417.39 16.0827



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 90031 GBP 1,291,518.14 14.3453



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 411,900.64 18.2338



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 16/04/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 335,028.40 20.9393



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 585000 USD 12,522,328.89 21.4057



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 16/04/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 13,004,597.85 20.0071



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R6



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX