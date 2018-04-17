WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 16-April-18
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 16/04/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,442,757.36 11.9491
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 16/04/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2022172 USD 33,539,846.57 16.5861
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BDF12W49 124242 USD 2,566,199.12 20.6548
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 16/04/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,484,461.18 19.4845
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 16/04/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,521,713.83 11.0434
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 9775000 USD 108,425,438.09 11.0921
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 16/04/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 48,591,771.22 13.0273
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 433,718.15 14.4525
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 33803 CHF 560,024.82 16.5673
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 965306 EUR 16,201,267.96 16.7836
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 16/04/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 253281 GBP 2,827,927.37 11.1652
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 16/04/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3164000 USD 55,332,532.54 17.4882
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2445889 USD 47,362,227.64 19.364
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 16/04/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3222725 EUR 57,464,940.44 17.8312
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BDF16114 709573 EUR 10,734,538.46 15.1282
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 16/04/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 4,032,575.47 15.5099
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 673192 EUR 11,358,817.49 16.8731
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 45884 CHF 862,383.19 18.7949
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 245623 EUR 4,099,571.56 16.6905
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 16/04/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1498032 GBP 15,949,517.97 10.647
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 16/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 15836 USD 296,751.66 18.7391
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 16/04/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,190,634.11 20.6664
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,669,045.72 21.1753
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 16/04/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,532,030.16 18.8375
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,886,500.17 18.8368
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 16/04/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 19,010,557.99 13.579
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 218945 CHF 4,248,204.79 19.4031
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 646012 EUR 10,772,526.53 16.6754
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 16/04/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 5,953,645.03 11.2331
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2783651 USD 57,801,676.95 20.7647
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 16/04/2018 IE00BVXC4854 11525169 USD 192,947,769.52 16.7414
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 307716 USD 5,556,778.04 18.0581
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 16/04/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,519,841.23 5.3808
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 16/04/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1701445 USD 31,986,833.43 18.7998
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 24773 EUR 398,417.39 16.0827
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 90031 GBP 1,291,518.14 14.3453
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 411,900.64 18.2338
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 16/04/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 335,028.40 20.9393
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 16/04/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 585000 USD 12,522,328.89 21.4057
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 16/04/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 13,004,597.85 20.0071
