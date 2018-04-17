

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Tuesday as Syria tensions eased and focus shifted to the earnings season.



The benchmark DAX was up 0.7 percent at 12,473 in opening deals after losing 0.4 percent in the previous session.



Medical and safety technology provider Draegerwerk plunged 6 percent. The company said its EBIT margin for the full year will likely be in the lower range of guidance.



Bayer advanced 2 percent after Singapore's state investment company Temasek agreed to buy a 3.6 percent stake in the German drugmaker for 3 billion euros.



