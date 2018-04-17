Sunstar Foundation Celebrates the 1st Perio Link Award to Bring the Relationship Between Oral and General Health Closer to the People

ETOY, Switzerland, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Since 2003, the oral care foundation recognises the best research papers about the relationship between oral and general health

The 1st Perio Link Award aims to spread the scientific innovations in this area not only to professionals but all the population

To participate every paper had to be explained in a one-minute engaging video to get more views and votes

The Sunstar Foundation has celebrated the 1st Perio Link Award to bring scientific innovations in the relationship between oral and general health closer to the general population. Since 2003, the Sunstar Foundation recognises the best research papers about this relationship in distinguished awards such as the World Perio Research Award. This new prize, however, is a step forward to increase awareness among the population about how oral health is related to all the body.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677286/1st_Perio_Link_Award_Infographic.jpg )



As Dr Marzia Massignani explains, Scientific Affairs Manager of Sunstar, "most of the times scientific news are exclusive to the technical community due to the network where they are naturally shared. However, we strongly believe that news impacting general health should be shared with all the population, which can directly benefit by being informed about how to improve their wellbeing. Therefore, the1st Perio Link Award aims to share technic news from the field of oral and general health with non-science audience more simply and engagingly ".

The Sunstar Foundation Scientific Committee chaired by Prof. Robert J. Genco selected twenty-three papers based on impact in the field of oral and general health in the last three years. Every first author explained in a one-minute video the main objectives and findings of his paper. Finally, the viewers voted online for the best video to win the 1st Sunstar Perio Link Award. And the winner is the paper:

Resolvin E1 Reverses Experimental Periodontitis and Dysbiosis, published in October 2016 by the Journal of Immunology and written by Lee CT et al.

The paper, in detail, shows how we can improve the treatment of periodontal disease by having a pharmacological control of inflammation with natural molecules and, at the same time, reverse the periodontal process. The first author will be awarded during the Perio Link Night organised by the Sunstar Foundation on June 22 in Amsterdam.