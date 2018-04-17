

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher on Tuesday amid easing Syria tensions as investors bet that last week's U.S.-led missile strikes on the country would not lead to a broader escalation in the conflict. Traders also remained optimistic about the earnings season.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 18 points or 0.35 percent at 5,331 in opening deals after closing little changed with a positive bias the previous day.



Air France KLM advanced 0.8 percent after announcing a final wage offer to unions in a bid to end an ongoing strike action.



Bouygues shares were marginally higher. The company has denied speculation that it was considering a joint bid to acquire debt-laden Altice's French unit.



Lagardere added 0.6 percent. The media group said it was selling some eastern European radio assets to Czech Media Invest.



Retailer Casino Group gained 0.4 percent after its first-quarter sales increased 3.1 percent in organic terms and 1.8 percent on a comparable basis.



