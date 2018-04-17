

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey data is due. The economic confidence index is seen at -1 in April versus +5.1 in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the pound and the franc, it held steady against the greenback. Against the yen, the currency retreated.



The euro was worth 132.55 against the yen, 1.1908 against the franc, 0.8642 against the pound and 1.2394 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



