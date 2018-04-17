UK-focused onshore hydrocarbon company Union Jack Oil has seen positive initial production results from its recent well workover programme designed to increase production at the Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield located approximately seven miles East of the City of Lincoln. Union Jack, which acquired a 20% economic interest in Fiskerton back in November 2017, said the project represented an opportunity for it to enhance its cash flows and profitability as a result of prior underinvestment, and had put ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...