Intu Properties hailed a "strong" first quarter on Tuesday, with a record level of retailer demand, but it made no mention of its deal with Hammerson, which could be at risk. In a trading update for the period from 1 January to 17 April, the company said it agreed 60 long-term leases for £10m of annual rent, which is 5% higher than the previous passing rent. In addition, it sustained high occupancy of 91.6%, while footfall increased year-to-date by 1.5%, excluding the period of snow, as it ...

