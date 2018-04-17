sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,528 Euro		+0,138
+2,56 %
WKN: 876140 ISIN: GB0004065016 Ticker-Symbol: H2V 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
HAMMERSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HAMMERSON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,631
5,794
12:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HAMMERSON PLC
HAMMERSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HAMMERSON PLC5,528+2,56 %
INTU PROPERTIES PLC2,40-5,10 %