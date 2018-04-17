A recent Phase III study undertaken by drug discovery and development company ImmuPharma demonstrated a superior response rate from its lupus compound, Lupuzor, but, due to a high response rate in the placebo group, the group's superior response was unable to allow statistical significance to be reached and the trial's primary endpoint was not met. Lupuzor demonstrated a superior response rate over the placebo of 52.5% to 44.6% in the primary analysis of the full analysis set of all 202 patients ...

