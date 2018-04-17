

- BERENBERG RAISES LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES PRICE TARGET TO 105 (80) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERNSTEIN RAISES TESCO PRICE TARGET TO 290 (250) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - CREDIT SUISSE CUTS RECKITT BENCKISER TO 'UNDERPERFORM' (NEUTRAL) - GOLDMAN CUTS RIO TINTO PRICE TARGET TO 3750 (3800) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN CUTS ST JAMES'S PLACE PRICE TARGET TO 1329 (1358) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - LIBERUM CUTS MARWYN VALUE INVESTO PRICE TARGET TO 159 (185) PENCE - 'BUY'



- DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS AUTO TRADER GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 355 (370) PENCE - 'HOLD'



