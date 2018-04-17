Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Sale of Asset

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited ("AGOL")

a Guernsey incorporated and registered limited liability closed-ended investment company with a Premium Listing of its US Dollar and Sterling share classes on the Official List.

Sale of Asset

17 April 2018

The Board of Directors of the Company has become aware of the sale ofsubstantially all of theassets of Bedfordbury, the Company's largest asset,to whichithas anindirectexposurethrough its Fund investments. The agreed price of thesalewas marginally above the latest valuation attributed to the asset by the Company. All cash proceeds have been received byBedfordbury, and it is anticipated that cash will beupstreamed to AGOL via its Fund investmentsduring Q2 2018. The indirect exposure toBedfordburyrepresents just over 32% of the Company's NAV as at 31 December 2017.

All Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001