sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.04.2018 | 11:31
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Sale of Asset

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited ("AGOL")
a Guernsey incorporated and registered limited liability closed-ended investment company with a Premium Listing of its US Dollar and Sterling share classes on the Official List.

Sale of Asset
17 April 2018

The Board of Directors of the Company has become aware of the sale ofsubstantially all of theassets of Bedfordbury, the Company's largest asset,to whichithas anindirectexposurethrough its Fund investments. The agreed price of thesalewas marginally above the latest valuation attributed to the asset by the Company. All cash proceeds have been received byBedfordbury, and it is anticipated that cash will beupstreamed to AGOL via its Fund investmentsduring Q2 2018. The indirect exposure toBedfordburyrepresents just over 32% of the Company's NAV as at 31 December 2017.

All Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


© 2018 PR Newswire