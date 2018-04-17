In the first quarter of this year, the Chinese solar manufacturer registered a 34% drop in revenue, while quartely shipments also declined around 19% year-on-year to 462 MW.Chinese solar module manufacturer Solargiga has seen its turnover and shipments decline significantly in the first quarter of 2018, as a result of a drop in market prices for monocrystalline silicon wafers. In its financial statement, the company said that revenue dropped from 34.0% from 995.8 million CNY in the first quarter of 2017 to 657.2 million CNY ($104.6 million) in the latest quarter. Meanwhile, shipments fell 19.9% ...

