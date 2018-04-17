The Leader in Automation for SAP DevOps Testing Expands All Key Areas of the Business

Basis Technologies, innovators of the most complete automation solution designed for Agile, DevOps, and testing for SAP, today announced record-breaking growth across all aspects of the business during the third quarter of their fiscal year. High growth areas include new customers, product adoption, geographic expansion, and alliances. Subscription license renewals remained extremely strong, at 98 percent per year.

Record-Breaking Revenue

Q3 was the highest performing quarter in the company's history in terms of revenue and customer acquisition. Basis Technologies added ten new customers across multiple industry sectors, including Manufacturing, Retail, and CPG. The company saw growth across all three major geographic regions UMEA (UK, Ireland, Middle East, Africa), Europe (formerly DACH), and AAP (Americas, Australia, New Zealand, APAC). North America led in new customer acquisitions, and Germany closed key deals with a leading steel producer and an automotive supplier.

These results and continued momentum put year-over-year estimates at 66% for annualized subscription growth. Global companies are increasingly turning to Basis Technologies for automation that transforms the way they manage SAP innovation and accelerate digital transformation.

"Our business is growing rapidly because organizations are realizing the value of automating software delivery and testing across their complex SAP environments," said Basis Technologies CEO, Martin Metcalf. "In addition to acquiring new customers, expanding into new geographies, and growing interest from our partners, the market response to our launch of Robotic Test Automation has been extraordinary. This validates our commitment to driving customer success with the most comprehensive automation solution for SAP and the end-to-end software delivery lifecycle."

Customer Expansion

Many of the world's largest brands use Basis Technologies' automation to accelerate innovation and ensure continuous quality and delivery. Customers achieve rapid ROI, resulting in high expansion rates, consistent upgrades to new releases, and adoption of new products, while the company's annual retention rate represents a very strong indicator of customer satisfaction.

In Q3 FY18 both new and existing customers continued to invest in Basis Technologies' flagship products, ActiveControl and Testimony, to drive DevOps and automation initiatives:

A multi-national Oil Gas corporation partnered with a leading System Integrator to leverage Testimony for a massive reduction in enterprise testing costs.

A North American Telecommunications company used ActiveControl to integrate existing DevOps assets (Rally, GitLab) with SAP development and delivery to achieve a fully integrated continuous delivery environment.

A leading Healthcare customer adopted ActiveControl to streamline their SAP environment to support the delivery of Medicaid, Medicare, and a Healthcare Marketplace to over 1.5 million members in five key states.

Partner Expansion

Basis Technologies continued to expand its alliances network in Q3 and saw significant joint customer engagements around the globe, including companies in Sydney, London, Los Angeles, Dusseldorf, and Stamford, Connecticut. With the increasing need for DevOps and test automation to support SAP, partners are driving strong growth and Basis Technologies continues to invest significantly in global alliances.

Continued Product Leadership

Since releasing the world's first Robotic Test Automation (RTA) platform for SAP regression testing in September 2017, Basis Technologies is seeing great momentum in product adoption. This radical new approach to functional regression testing of SAP environments is redefining what is possible with automation, saving companies significant time and money.

New Office Locations

In Q3, the company transferred its American headquarters to Dallas, Texas, to expand its U.S. presence and to support new jobs in Sales, Marketing, Development, Operations, and 24x7 Customer Support. In North America, Basis Technologies tripled its work force and will continue to expand in all functional areas in 2018. To meet growing demand in Germany, Basis Technologies also expanded its German presence with a new office at Potsdamer Platz in the heart of Berlin.

