Through the tender, the Algerian government aims at deploying 50 MW of renewable energy generation capacity in the south of the country, where local power utility Sonelgaz is currently still relying on diesel generators for electricity production, and another 100 MW to 120 MW at other unspecified locations.The Algerian Minister of Energy Mustapha Guitouni has announced that up to 170 MW of wind and solar power will be tendered in the near future, according to government-owned news portal Portail Algerien des Energies Renouvelables. Two 25 MW project will be tendered by local power utility Sonelgaz, ...

