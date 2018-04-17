

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were broadly higher on Tuesday amid easing Syria tensions as investors bet that last week's U.S.-led missile strikes on the country would not lead to a broader escalation in the conflict. Traders also remained optimistic about the earnings season.



On the data front, a government report showed that U.K. wages grew faster than inflation for the first time in almost a year in February, helping cement expectations for a rate hike at the next MPC meeting in May. The jobless rate in the month ticked down to 4.2 percent from 4.3 percent previously.



Elsewhere, the German ZEW headline numbers for April showed that German economic sentiment deteriorated more than expected in April. The corresponding index dropped to -8.2 from 5.1 seen last.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.34 percent at 379.01 in late opening deals after declining 0.4 percent the previous day.



The German DAX was rising as much as 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index was gaining 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving up 0.2 percent.



Sweden's Intrum Justitia soared 10 percent after it filed a binding bid for Intesa Sanpaolo's debt collection unit.



Associated British Foods jumped 3.4 percent in London as it posted three percent growth in revenue in the 24 weeks to 3 March despite a challenging retail environment.



Ashmore Group climbed 6 percent. The emerging markets-focused asset manager has reported a 10 percent growth in its third-quarter assets under management.



JD Sports Fashion rallied 6.2 percent after its preliminary profit before tax for the 53 weeks ended 3 February 2018 increased by 24 percent.



France's Lagardere added 0.6 percent. The media group said it was selling some eastern European radio assets to Czech Media Invest.



Retailer Casino Group rose over 1 percent after its first-quarter sales increased 3.1 percent in organic terms and 1.8 percent on a comparable basis.



Bayer advanced 2 percent after Singapore's state investment company Temasek agreed to buy a 3.6 percent stake in the German drugmaker for 3 billion euros.



