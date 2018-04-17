Leading firms announce a strategic alliance in the identity management and access governance market in Canada

Omada, the market-leading provider of solutions for advanced identity management and access governance, and Deloitte Canada, one of Canada's leading professional services firms, are delighted to announce a strategic collaboration in the identity management and access governance market in Canada.

The unique alliance sees Omada and Deloitte taking the lead on identity management and access governance as-a-service (IdaaS). The service responds to an urgent need in the market by making it simpler for companies to adopt an identity management and access governance solution and paves the way for easier and faster compliance.

"The Omada software, paired with Deloitte's full service advisory solution means we have lowered the entry point to identity and access management, making it easy, structured, and widely available for our joint clients," says Veronika Westerlund, Global VP Channels and Alliances, Omada. "This is a solution our clients can sign up for to provide attainable compliance, security, and efficiency without the need to assemble a solution themselves."

Working together, Omada and Deloitte combine world-class expertise and knowledge with the award winning Omada identity management and access governance platform to offer clients a complete service with best-practices to address identity management and access governance needs.

The combined solution provides customers with the Omada best-practice functionalities and Deloitte's advisory services, delivered as an identity management and access governance as-a-service (IdaaS) solution, where companies can benefit from functional wealth, simplicity of deployment and cost control, with a low total cost of ownership. As a result of this alliance, Deloitte is able to advise clients every step of the way, to ensure an easy, clear, and successful strategy and implementation, using the Omada product.

"Our collaboration with Omada responds to an urgent need in the market for a solution which lowers the hurdle for companies to ensure security, efficiency, and compliance. Providing identity management and access governance, delivered as a service, means organizations gain easier access to compliance and security, in a solution, which drives down the total cost of ownership. Pairing Omada's highly rated identity management and access governance solution with our leading Deloitte advisory services offers a valuable and triumphant combination for our clients," says Daniella Toledano, Partner, Deloitte Canada.

About Omada

Since 2000, Omada has enabled organizations globally to manage and control business processes around users' access rights to systems and applications, helping customers manage identity risks, maximize efficiency, and achieve sustainable compliance, using our proven technology and flexible platform.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides audit assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500 companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights and service to address clients' most complex business challenges.

