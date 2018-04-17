

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation accelerated less than initially estimated in March, latest figures from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.



Inflation rose to 0.8 percent in March from 0.5 percent in February. The flash estimate for March was 0.9 percent.



The recovery of inflation in March was mainly due to the wide reduction of the decrease of unprocessed food.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent in March, slightly slower than the 0.4 percent rise seen in the preliminary report.



Core inflation that excludes energy and unprocessed food, climbed to 0.7 percent from 0.6 percent. The figure for March was revised down from 0.9 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, accelerated to 0.9 percent from 0.5 percent a month ago. The preliminary estimate was 1.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, the HICP climbed 2.3 percent in March, revised down from 2.5 percent.



