Online value retail and education business Findel updated the market on its trading on Tuesday, following the close of its financial year on 30 March, reporting that its performance was expected to be at the upper end of market expectations. The London-listed firm said that was driven by strong growth in customers and sales at Express Gifts, particularly during its peak trading period ahead of Christmas. While trading in the fourth quarter was quieter, in part due to changes in marketing ...

