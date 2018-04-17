Specialist services and engineering company TP Group issued its audited results for the year ended 31 December on Tuesday, reporting a 39% improvement in revenue to £29.5m. The AIM-traded firm put that down to both the conversion of "strong" order intake to revenue, as well as added revenues from acquired companies. Its adjusted EBITDA was ahead 142% at £2.6m, as a result of the company's operational focus on improving margins and delivery performance. TP Group's operating loss totalled £0.5m ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...