Novartis announced on Tuesday that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Novartis AM Merger Corporation, has commenced a cash tender offer to purchase all the outstanding shares of common stock of Nasdaq-listed AveXis for $218 per share, net to the seller in cash, without interest and subject to any tax withholding. The Swiss drugmaking giant said the offer was being made under the terms and conditions set out in its offer to purchase, dated 17 April, and pursuant to the terms of the ...

