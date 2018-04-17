AIM-listed mineral exploration company IronRidge Resources kicked off its earthworks programme at the Ewoyaa lithium project in Ghana after receiving the necessary approvals from local regulators. IronRidge's earthworks, aimed at allowing access for its drill and for drill, entails roughly 7,000 metres of reverse circulation and diamond drilling project that could amount to up to 60 holes over two phases, with drilling expected to commence from late April or early May. Vincent Mascolo, chief ...

