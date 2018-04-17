AIM-listed Alliance Pharma said on Tuesday that it has agreed to sell its 60% interest in its non-core business, Unigreg, to joint venture partner Pacific Glory Development for £2.9m. Unigreg owns the rights to Forceval, a micro-nutrient supplement used in pregnancy, in China and some nearby territories. Alliance will continue to market the Forceval brand in the UK. As well as the £2.9m cash consideration, all outstanding shareholder loans made by the group to Unigreg, totalling £1.5m, will ...

