Shares in skin health specialist SkinBioTherapeutics stormed up 10% on Tuesday after a cream formulation of the company's SkinBiotix technology passed effectiveness in skin models. SkinBiotix's technology utilises extracts of probiotic bacteria to improve the barrier function of skin through the increase of skin proteins, keeping moisture in and protecting from infection, with data showing a correlation between the amount of SkinBiotix in the cream and the prevalence of the protein. The ...

