German investor sentiment tumbled in April amid worries about the trade spat between the US and China and the situation in Syria, according to the latest survey from the ZEW Center for European Economic Research in Mannheim. The indicator of economic sentiment fell to -8.2 from 5.1 the month before, massively missing expectations for a smaller decline to -1.0. Meanwhile, the current situation index dropped to 87.9 in April from 90.7 in March, missing expectations for a reading of 88.0. The index ...

