The "Germany Snack Bar Market Growth, Trends and Forecast (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Germany snack bar market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.85% during the forecast period (2018 2023). The long-term rise in snacking on-the-go and rise in snacking between meals have helped the snack bar market growth.

Germany being a fast-paced society and the rising number of single households are driving the demand for highly convenient food products, including ready-to-eat meals and snack bars. Stores are heavily flooded with all types of snack bars, like protein-rich bars, nutritious bars, and gluten- and dairy-free bars, which attract the health-conscious consumers. There is a growing demand for cereal bars with super foods, like chia, quinoa, etc., as they provide nutrition with convenience at the same time.

The snack bar market is segmented by product type into breakfast bar, granola/muesli bar, energy nutrition bar, and fruit bar. The breakfast bar segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period, as consumers replace meals with breakfast bars, in order to consume the right amount of nutrition. Bars high in protein and fiber, and low in carbohydrates have been influencing the preferences of the consumers in the snack bar market.

The hypermarket/supermarket accounted for a share of 22.07% in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.03% during the forecast period. By distribution channel, the market is divided into hypermarket/supermarket, convenience store, specialist retailer, discounter, online channel, and others. The online sales account for a significant share, mainly due to the increase in consumer preference toward online shopping.

