EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA is proud to announce that it will participate in the World Congress on Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases in Krakow, Poland, from 19 to 22 April 2018. The WCO-IOF-ESCEO Congress is the world's leading clinical conference on bone, joint and muscle health and therefore the ideal venue for EffRx to showcase its flagship product Binosto, the only buffered soluble alendronate for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis.

EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA is thrilled to inform that data on Binosto persistence and efficacy will be presented at the WCO-IOF-ESCEO Congress. The data will be presented in the poster area on Saturday, 21 April 2018, from 14:00 to 15:00 (posters #853 and #857).

The authors of the Binosto persistence and efficacy studies concluded that Binosto is associated with higher persistence than alendronate tablets and as efficacious as alendronate tablets on surrogate endpoints for anti-fracture efficacy.

"Last year we presented post-marketing safety data which supported our hypothesis that the unique Binosto properties have a positive impact on reducing the incidence of upper gastrointestinal side effects1," says Dr. Josef Hruska, Executive Medical Director at EffRx Pharmaceuticals. "This year we are strengthening the available evidence with very exciting, new Binosto data, indicating that patient persistence is significantly higher than with alendronate tablets. Furthermore, and as expected, there was no difference in efficacy between Binosto and alendronate tablets."

Medical professionals from around the world will be able to learn more about Binosto and its exciting properties at the Binosto booth in the exhibition area of the ICE Krakow Congress Center (booth #21).

Please join EffRx at the WCO-IOF-ESCEO Congress in Krakow!

About EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA

EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA is a Swiss-based commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing prescription medications for specialty indications. Our lead commercialized product, Binosto is indicated for the treatment of osteoporosis and marketed in US, Europe and Asia. We strive to address true unmet medical needs and provide improved outcomes to patients with musculoskeletal, genitourinary and rare disorders.

About Binosto/Steovess

Binosto (alendronate 70 mg effervescent tablets) is the first and only buffered solution for the treatment of osteoporosis with proven anti-fracture efficacy. The buffered solution minimizes the possibility of exposing the esophagus (in case of reflux) and the stomach to acidified alendronate and thus reducing the risk of upper gastrointestinal toxicity.2,3 In the EU, Binosto is approved for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis. It is taken once a week as an easy-to-swallow, buffered solution with no risk of a tablet getting lodged in the esophagus. Binosto has the potential to improve long-term patient adherence to therapy, thereby decreasing the risk of disabling fractures.

Disclaimer

Please refer to the official BinostoSteovess prescribing information and approved indications, contraindications, and warnings in your country.

References:

1. Hruska J et al. Upper Gastrointestinal Safety with the Buffered Solution of Alendronate 70mg: Postmarketing Experience. J Bone Miner Res 2017;32(S1):S269. Available at http://www.asbmr.org/education/AbstractDetail?aid=e14d6b16-9338-4e96-b070-d744f2d208da. Accessed March 22, 2018.

2. Hodges LA et al. Modulation of gastric pH by a buffered soluble effervescent formulation: A possible means of improving gastric tolerability of alendronate. International Journal of Pharmaceutics 2012;432:57-62.

3. Binosto 70mg SPC. www.mhra.gov.uk; accessed 16.4.2018

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180417005828/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA

Pamela Saredi

psaredi@effrx.com