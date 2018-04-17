Arun Sudhaman, SABRE Awards



LONDON, Apr 17, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - WARC, the international authority on advertising and media effectiveness, has partnered with The SABRE Awards, the world's leading celebration of public-relations excellence, to showcase award-winning PR-led case studies from around the world.Close to 800 proven examples (from 2016 to 2018) of big brand building ideas, creative content and strategic reputation management programmes that impact the bottom line, are being added to WARC's site - 360 new SABRE Awards case studies have been added to date, and a further 400+ will be published on www.warc.com/Topics/SabreAwards.topic in the coming weeks.The PR case studies span all industry sectors - from business and industrial to pharma - and are from global companies including Airbnb, Axe, Diageo, Google, Nestle, McDonalds, Nike, Starbucks, T-Mobile, Microsoft, PayPal. The award-winning papers can be searched by reputation management, rebuild trust and crisis communications.David Tiltman, head of content, WARC, comments: "Our annual global reports such as the WARC 100 ranking for effectiveness and our Cannes Creative Effectiveness Analysis have shown the increasing importance of PR as a channel for ad campaigns."The blurring lines between PR and marketing are driving PR firms to compete with other disciplines, from ad agencies and digital specialists to management consulting firms - and vice versa. As such, we are delighted to partner with The SABRE Awards to expand our offering as these PR-led case studies will provide strategic insights best practice and inspiration for all types of agencies and brand owners alike."Arun Sudhaman, CEO and editor-in-chief, The Holmes Report - organiser of the SABRE Awards, added: "Public relations has become the critical platform by which organizations build trusted relationships. Faced with an industry in disruption, we see huge value in making available these award-winning PR-led campaigns to the wider industry through WARC."The SABRE award-winning papers will complement the existing 25,000 plus advertising case studies, best practices, data analysis reports, news articles and opinion pieces available on www.warc.com/Welcome.In addition to its own content, WARC features content from more than 50 respected industry sources, including The Advertising Research Foundation, Cannes Lions, Effie Worldwide, Association of National Advertisers, ESOMAR, 4A's, IPA and DMA to provide the industry with valuable insights and unrivalled content across all sectors and media channels.More information on WARC, the international marketing intelligence service, and The SABRE Awards, the world's largest PR awards programme recognising superior achievement in branding and reputation in North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, South Asia and Africa can be found at www.warc.com/Topics/SabreAwards.topic.About WARC- your global authority on advertising and media effectivenesswarc.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence, insights and data from the world's leading brands. WARC helps clients grow their businesses by using proven approaches to maximise advertising effectiveness. WARC's clients include the world's largest advertising and media agencies, research companies, universities and advertisers.WARC runs four global and two regional case study competitions: WARC Awards, WARC Innovation Awards, WARC Media Awards, The Admap prize, WARC Prize for Asian Strategy and WARC Prize for MENA Strategy.Founded in 1985, WARC is privately owned and has offices in the UK, U.S. and Singapore.Source: WARCContact:Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.