Moody's Analytics has enhanced its software and service offerings for the banking industry by making its regulatory compliance and balance sheet management solutions available on the cloud.

Building on its existing cloud-enabled and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, this latest development comes at a time when banks are increasingly considering cloud-based and SaaS solutions as a way to reduce costs, improve speed of operations, and extract more value from back-office and middle-office systems.

Solutions now available on the cloud include the Moody's Analytics RiskAuthority platform, RiskConfidence ALM and Impairment system, Regulatory Reporting Module, RiskFoundation Discovery solution, and Scenario Analyzer. The cloud-enabled solutions can be deployed in public, private, or hybrid cloud environments, and cover various regulatory requirements and accounting standards, such as IFRS 9, CECL, ALM/IRRBB, and Basel I, II, and III. These solutions also address stress testing under the Dodd-Frank Act Stress Testing (DFAST) rules, Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR), and the European Banking Authority's (EBA) rules.

"As banks look for ways to conduct business faster and more cost effectively, they seek a cloud-first approach to regulatory technology that enables them to have all of their solutions on a single platform," said Andrew Bockelman, Managing Director at Moody's Analytics. "Our objective is to empower banks that are implementing regulatory technology with a world-class cloud platform powered by our award-winning regulatory solutions."

For clients that want a fully cloud-native technology stack, Moody's Analytics is also launching the first of several new cloud-optimized SaaS offerings on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The first regulatory reporting SaaS solution will address the ECB's AnaCredit regulatory reporting requirements. It will offer a hosted, flexible, and scalable regulatory solution to help financial institutions in the eurozone produce the required ECB AnaCredit reports.

"In moving forward with our cloud strategy, we are launching a new generation of products that are fully optimized for the cloud," added Bockelman. "These solutions feature enhanced business intelligence, data management, and industry-leading reporting tools."

Click here to learn more about Moody's Analytics regulatory technology solutions.

About Moody's Analytics

Moody's Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools supporting our clients' growth, efficiency, and risk management objectives. The combination of our unparalleled expertise in risk, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology helps today's business leaders confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are recognized for our industry-leading solutions, comprising research, data, software and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. Thousands of organizations worldwide have made us their trusted partner because of our uncompromising commitment to quality, client service, and integrity.

Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). MCO reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 11,900 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 41 countries. Further information about Moody's Analytics is available at www.moodysanalytics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180417005840/en/

Contacts:

Moody's Analytics Communications

Tracey Scott, 044.207.772.5207

tracey.scott@moodys.com

Moody's Analytics Media Relations

or

moodysanalytics.com

twitter.com/moodysanalytics

linkedin.com/company/moodysanalytics