The abundance of natural gas, coupled with its increasing application across various end-use industries, is expected to spur the growth of global natural gas consumption. Cryogenic tanks are of huge importance to LNG transportation and storage, due to its property of handling liquids and gases safely at 150 degrees Fahrenheit.

To curb emissions, countries, such as China and the United Kingdom, have started to shift from coal to natural gas. With the advent of efficient gas turbines and inherent environmental benefits, associated with natural gas, (natural gas emissions are, at most, one-third of coal or petrol), current power generation accounts for more than half of the demand growth in natural gas.

The growth of cryogenic tanks market in Europe can be attributed to factors, such as increasing investments in the energy sector and substantial growth in other end-user industries, such as food beverage and electronics, amongst others, in this region. The countries in Europe have a strict regulation governing the use of inland LNG-fueled ships.

The Norwegian economy is said to be a mixed one, where the government holds a majority stake in the strategic industries. Industrial and services sectors are the backbone of the economy and about 80% of the work force of the country are employed in these two sectors. The cryogenic tanks market also serves these two sectors in various ways. The production of natural gas is sufficiently large for cryogenic handling to be a profit-making industry in the country.

