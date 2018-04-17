Xactly Extends EMEA and APAC Operations, Delivers New Innovations to Support Customer Needs for World-Class SPM Solutions

XACTLY COMPCLOUD -- Customers around the globe are rapidly adopting Xactly's cloud-based incentive solutions to improve sales intelligence and performance. Fueled by this global demand, Xactly opened a new EU datacenter and continues to add a record number of new customers in the region, including Beekeeper, Finastra, HighQ, Procurement Leaders, Quinyx Software AG and some of the world's most recognized luxury retail brands.

"Finastra is committed to creating a platform for open innovation in the world of financial services that will unlock the potential of people and businesses. That same desire also applies to how we look to optimize our sales organization," said Chris McCloskey, COO of Finastra. "As we bring together the Misys and D+H businesses, Xactly will provide us the single platform to manage our entire sales compensation program, as well as provide our reps an integrated view of their selling environment, from creating proposals to getting paid commissions on deals."

In addition to opening the EU datacenter to support both customers in region and those managing compensation globally, Xactly recently opened an office in Melbourne, Australia to grow its local customer base and enhance support for existing customers such as Australia Post and Vodafone New Zealand. The company also recently expanded into Canada through its acquisition of Obero.

"Organizations globally are in the midst of a digital revolution," said Christopher Cabrera, founder and CEO of Xactly. "This shift not only requires companies to have the agility to bring new offerings to market quickly, but also protect their base. Sales compensation is the most powerful weapon companies have to maintain this kind of alignment within their sales team. With our expanded footprint and SPM portfolio, Xactly is well-positioned to continue to lead the SPM space and help customers across the globe achieve their sales objectives and revenue growth."

New Innovations Driving Customer Success

Xactly is widely recognized in the industry for its leading products and commitment to customer excellence. With new innovations across its portfolio, sales operations and management through to IT and Finance have the tools and intelligence they need to tackle today's most pressing compensation challenges and opportunities. Recent innovations and advancements include:

Xactly recently announced the acquisition of Obero, adding proven ASC 606 IFRS 15, sales planning, and incentive management (ICM) capabilities to its market-leading enterprise SPM portfolio. Xactly Insights TM for Sales : powered by rich industry benchmarking data, prescriptive analytics and machine learning, Insights for Sales empowers sales leaders to accelerate their team performance with incentive intelligence. With the offering, sales leaders gain a cohesive view of sales performance across their entire organization with prescribed courses of action to adjust behaviors.

: powered by rich industry benchmarking data, prescriptive analytics and machine learning, Insights for Sales empowers sales leaders to accelerate their team performance with incentive intelligence. With the offering, sales leaders gain a cohesive view of sales performance across their entire organization with prescribed courses of action to adjust behaviors. Xactly AlignStar for Salesforce TM : a powerful new territory optimization application speeds and simplifies territory planning. With the new solution, sales organizations can now contribute knowledge of local markets and accounts into territory design to improve the balance and travel efficiency of territories, uncover new opportunities and lower costs.

: a powerful new territory optimization application speeds and simplifies territory planning. With the new solution, sales organizations can now contribute knowledge of local markets and accounts into territory design to improve the balance and travel efficiency of territories, uncover new opportunities and lower costs. Xactly ConnectTM: is an open, standards-based integration platform that enables IT to seamlessly automate and streamline data flow between Xactly and other critical applications (payroll, CRM, etc.) quickly and easily. Through a user-friendly, graphical web UI, IT can apply customizable business logic to data flows ensuring data is always available in the right place at the right time, helping the business execute more intelligently.

About Xactly

Xactly delivers a scalable, cloud-based enterprise platform for planning and incenting sales organizations, including sales quota and territory planning, incentive compensation management, and predictive analytics. Using this powerful sales performance management (SPM) portfolio, customers mitigate risk, accelerate sales performance, and increase business agility. Combined with Xactly Insights[TM], the industry's only empirical big data platform, Xactly empowers companies with real-time compensation insights and benchmarking data that maximize the bottom line. With an open, standards-based architecture, Xactly seamlessly integrates within an enterprise's existing infrastructure, with the ability to work with any ERP, CRM, or HCM application, while meeting the highest enterprise standards in security, reliability, and privacy.

