As part of Nasdaq's ongoing maintenance program, Nasdaq will conduct maintenance on the secondary GPS splitter for shared antennas the upcoming weekend. Nasdaq engineers will ensure minimum impact on customer operations during the maintenance. Clients are encouraged to verify GPS signal after the maintenance work has been completed.



Maintenance on the secondary GPS splitter feed to the Co-Location area timings:



-- Saturday April 21st 12:00 CET noon - GPS signal will be lost -- Saturday April 21st 13:00 CET - GPS signal will be restored



For more information, please contact:



Richard Gaudy Per Wettergren Head of Sales, Europe Head of Business Development, Europe Trade Management Services Trade Management Services +46 8 405 6103 +46 8 405 6382 richard.gaudy@nasdaq.com per.wettergren@nasdaq.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=673920