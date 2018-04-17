Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Ring Energy's Quarterly Revenues Soared 137%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) ("Ring"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=REI. The Company reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 and the full fiscal year 2017 operating and financial results on March 07, 2018. The independent oil and gas Company outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2017, Ring reported oil and gas revenues of $23.31 million, up 137% compared to $9.83 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $21.3 million.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, Ring recorded oil and gas revenues of $66.70 million, up 115% compared to $30.85 million in FY16.

During Q4 2017, Ring reported a net loss of $4.51 million, or $0.08 loss per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $477.01 thousand, or $0.01 loss per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter net loss included a pre-tax "Unrealized Loss on Derivatives" of $4.03 million, and an additional income tax provision of $6.95 million as a result of revaluing the Company's deferred tax assets to account for a reduction in its future income tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA). Excluding these two items, the Company's net income per diluted share would have been $0.09, in-line with Wall Street's estimates.

For FY17, Ring posted a net income of $1.75 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $37.64 million, or $0.97 loss per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's net income for FY16 included a pre-tax non-cash impairment of $56.51 million. Excluding the impairment, the Company's net loss per diluted share would have been $0.02 for FY16. For FY17, Ring's net income included a pre-tax "Unrealized Loss on Derivatives" of $3.97 million, and an additional income tax provision of $6.95 million. Excluding these two items, the Company's net income per diluted share would have been $0.21 for FY17.

Operating Results

During Q4 2017, Ring's oil sales volume surged 108% to 418,165 barrels compared to 201,041 barrels in Q4 2016. The Company's gas sales volume decreased 55% to 201,966 thousand cubic feet (MCF) in the reported quarter compared to 211,893 MCF in the year-ago same period.

On a barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) basis, Ring's production sales soared 91% to 451,826 BOEs in Q4 2017 compared to 236,357 BOEs in Q4 2016.

During Q4 2017, Ring's average commodity prices received were $53.16 per barrel of oil and $3.35 per MCF of natural gas, compared to $45.99 per barrel of oil and $2.76 per MCF of natural gas in Q4 2016.

Ring's lease operating expenses, including production taxes, was $14.58 per BOE in Q4 2017, up 4% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's depreciation, depletion, and amortization costs, including accretion, increased 23% to $16.01 per BOE, while its general and administrative costs, which included a $922,072 charge for stock-based compensation, were $6.51 per BOE, down 23% on a y-o-y basis.

Reserves

As of December 31, 2017, Ring's proved reserves, as determined by Cawley, Gillespie, and Associates, Inc., and Williamson Petroleum Consultants, Inc., totaled 31.95 million BOEs, up 15% versus 27.74 million BOE in FY16. The Company's future net revenues before income taxes, discounted at 10% (PV-10), based on $47.93 per barrel of oil and $3.61 per MCF of gas, were $382.1 million at year-end 2017. This compared to $217.3 million, using average prices of $39.17 per barrel of oil and $2.43 per MCF of gas, for year-end 2016.

Cash Matters

Ring's cash provided by operating activities, before changes in working capital, for Q4 2017 and FY17 were $14.63 million and $40.91 million, respectively, compared to $5.05 million and $13.13 million, respectively for the corresponding periods in 2016. There was no outstanding debt on the Company's $500 million senior secured credit facility on December 31, 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 16, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Ring Energy's stock marginally fell 0.47%, ending the trading session at $14.74.

Volume traded for the day: 387.13 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.97%; previous six-month period - up 14.35%; past twelve-month period - up 25.23%; and year-to-date - up 6.04%

After yesterday's close, Ring Energy's market cap was at $871.43 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 92.70.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry. This sector was up 0.4% at the end of the session.

