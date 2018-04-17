Active-Investors: Wired News - US Release of MasterGuard(R) Plus Announced by Nxstage Medical

Stock Monitor: Milestone Scientific Post Earnings Reporting

MasterGuard® Plus Leverages Proven Safety Features of Medisystems' MasterGuard® Needle Guard

MasterGuard® Plus leverages the proven safety features of Medisystems' MasterGuard® needle guard and offers new features designed to enhance dialysis staff safety by helping to prevent needlestick injuries. More specifically, MasterGuard® Plus offers new intuitive ergonomic and patented safety features including a redesigned needle lock designed to increase security after retraction.

Early Customer Feedback of MasterGuard® Plus has been Very Positive

Joseph E. Turk, President of NxStage, mentioned that early customer feedback has been very positive, validating many of the benefits the Company expected.

Joseph added that NxStage is very excited to bring these enhanced features to dialysis staff and patients while maintaining the ease of use that they have come to expect from Medisystems products.

NxStage to Merge with Fresenius Medical Care

In October 217, NxStage's stockholders voted to adopt the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated August 07, 2017, with Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc., whereby Fresenius will acquire NxStage through a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fresenius. The approval of the Merger Agreement fulfilled an important condition for the full acquisition of NxStage. Upon completion of the merger, NxStage's stockholders would be entitled to receive $30 in cash, without interest, for each share of NxStage's common stock that such stockholder owns. The merger, expected to be completed in 2018, remains subject to additional customary closing conditions, including regulatory review under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act in the US.

About MasterGuard® Plus

MasterGuard® Plus needles have ultra-thin walls, precisely ground bevels, and siliconized needle for smooth cannulation. The needles have flexible wings with interlocking grips for precise control of the needle, and rotatable hub with bevel indicator dots (some codes) to reduce the risk of tissue damage associated with rotation of fixed-wing needles. MasterGuard® Plus needles are designed with FingerShield® anchor to protect the fingers most at risk of needlesticks, and FingerShield to provide a barrier between the pressure-holding fingers and the sharp tip of the needle

About Medisystems

Medisystems offers products that are designed to provide clinical, safety, and economic advantages. Medisystems is committed to understanding Nxstage customers' needs so the products can be efficiently implemented across care settings. The Company's bloodlines, needles, and accessories are helping to move the industry forward through safe, convenient, and cost-effective uses across hemodialysis, apheresis, and plasma collection centers.

About Nxstage Medical, Inc.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts, NxStage Medical is a leading medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets innovative products for the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ERSD) and acute kidney failure. The Company also has established a small number of dialysis clinics committed to the development of innovative care delivery models for patients with ESRD.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 16, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Nxstage Medical's stock slightly rose 0.12%, ending the trading session at $25.80.

Volume traded for the day: 143.64 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.74%; previous three-month period - up 4.16%; and year-to-date - up 6.48%

After yesterday's close, Nxstage Medical's market cap was at $1.73 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 44.41.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

