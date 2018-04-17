Memex: MEMEX to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2018 on April 25 in Las Vegas, NV

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2018 / Memex Inc. ("Memex" or the "Company") (TSX-V: OEE), a global leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) manufacturing productivity software, is pleased to announce that President and CEO David McPhail will present the Company's investment thesis at this year's Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas, NV. Mr. McPhail's presentation is at 3:30 pm PST (6:30 pm EST) on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. Mr. McPhail will also host a full day of investor meetings on April 26, 2018.

"The Planet MicroCap showcase is the perfect venue to meet U.S.-based investors targeting microcap Canadian technology companies," said Mr. McPhail. "Given the recent improvement in our purchase order activity and visibility in the business, it is time to get back out and meet with investors. Our story should resonate in the U.S. given clarification of U.S. business tax laws and heightened interest in manufacturing returning to America. Over 90% of MEMEX's business is U.S.-based, and data-driven solutions are key to optimizing asset utilization to make manufacturers competitive. We look forward to sharing our story with these new investors."

For those interested in meeting with CEO David McPhail, please contact Robert Kraft at rkraft@snnwire.com (424) 227-9018, or visit www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com for more information.

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known/influential microcap investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking in the nation's #1 destination for meetings and entertainment.

The conference will be held April 24-26, 2018 at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV - 3667 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109.

About Memex Inc.:

Memex was founded with a vision to improve the way automated machine and production equipment work and connect on the factory floor. Since then Memex has proved itself a pioneer in IIoT time and again. The company is committed to its mission of "successfully transforming factories of today into factories of the future" and envisions converting every machine into a node on the corporate network, creating visibility from shop-floor-to-top-floor. Memex is the developer of MERLIN, an award-winning IIoT technology platform that delivers tangible increases in manufacturing productivity in Real-Time. Memex's software and hardware IIoT solution enable customers to achieve tangible IIoT-centric business outcomes. The MERLIN software suite and connectivity products have enabled manufacturers to achieve upwards of a 50% increase in productivity and a 20%-plus increase in profit, on average. Additionally, customers have secured payback in less than four months, which equates to an Internal Rate of Return greater than 300 percent. For more information, please visit www.MemexOEE.com.

