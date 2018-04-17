Plataine Wins Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award for Its Manufacturing Digitization & Optimization Solutions

Plataine's IIoT cloud-based solutions use patented AI technology to digitize the factory and provide clients with real-time Digital Assistants at every stage of the manufacturing process

SANTA CLARA, California, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) software for digital manufacturing and optimization market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Plataine with the 2018 North American Customer Value Leadership Award for its IIoT-based manufacturing optimization solution. The solution accelerates industrial enterprises' digital journeys as they smoothly transition from manual-driven, paper-intensive manufacturing processes to digital, connected factories with greater manufacturing yield and quality.

"Plataine's IIoT, AI-based software offers enterprises end-to-end process automation and optimization, while providing visibility throughout the product manufacturing cycle and enabling customers to keep a digital, real-time tab on the performance of manufacturing processes, technologies, and resources," said Rohit Karthikeyan, Research Analyst.

Plataine's solution automatically gathers data from sensors embedded not only on the machines and raw materials but also on parts and the finished product. Such data is run through AI-based algorithms to generate actionable insights for end users, such as predictive alerts and prescriptive recommendations regarding the quality and utilization status of raw materials, parts, and tools being used in the production process. This enables any quality issue to be immediately addressed and prevents defects at the end of the manufacturing cycle. Plataine's advanced automated monitoring and analytical capabilities empower industrial enterprises to gain holistic visibility and better quality control of industrial manufacturing processes.

Manufacturing companies that have deployed Plataine's solution have reported significant increase in manufacturing throughput, optimized raw material use, and a reduced cost of poor quality - benefits driven by the fully optimized production cycles and quality of the finished product. The solution enables customers to take corrective steps early in the manufacturing process, which ensures on time, top-quality delivery while reducing waste and cutting down time to market. In addition, Plataine's solutions use a pay-as-you-use pricing model that gives customers the freedom to select and pay for only the applications and services that they require.

Plataine delivers its solutions to customers from all levels of the supply chain in a variety of advanced manufacturing verticals, including industrial manufacturing, aerospace & defense, wind power, furniture, automotive, & transportation. A team of data scientists, mathematicians, algorithm software engineering experts, industrial engineers, and staff experienced in production management support the solutions.

"Plataine provides a cutting-edge AI-based digital manufacturing solution that revolves around business-related challenges by alerting factory staff and managers to issues in early stages and offering real-time actions to address them, thus benefitting customers with quick time-to-value and a high return on investment," said Karthikeyan. "The company's superior customer value proposition is evident in its ability to attract leading manufacturers, as well as in its established global presence."

"We are honored and excited to receive this prestigious award by Frost & Sullivan," says Avner Ben-Bassat, President & CEO at Plataine. "This award further recognizes Plataine as the leading provider of IIoT and AI-based optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing, and we are proud to be at the heart of the process that turns production facilities into smart digital factories."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Plataine

Plataine is a leading provider of Industrial IoT and AI-based optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing. Plataine's solutions provide Intelligent Digital Assistants that empower manufacturers to make optimized decisions in real-time, every time. Plataine's patent-protected technologies are used by leading manufacturers worldwide including Airbus, GE, Renault Sport Formula One Team', IAI, Triumph, TPI Composites, PCC, Steelcase and Argosy International. Plataine partners with Google Cloud, GE Digital, Siemens PLM, McKinsey & Company, Airborne, the AMRC (University of Sheffield's Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre) with Boeing and CTC-Stade (an Airbus Company), to further advance the 'Factory of the Future' worldwide.

