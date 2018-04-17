Global Cannabis Applications Corporation: GCAC Signs Collaboration Agreement With The Foundation Of Cannabis Unified Standards ("Focus")

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2018 / Global Cannabis Applications Corp. ("GCAC" or the "Company") (CSE: APP, FSE: 2FA, OTCQB: FUAPF), a leading developer of innovative data technologies for the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Collaboration Agreement (the "Agreement") with the Foundation of Cannabis Unified Standards ("FOCUS") to establish legal cannabis programs in emerging markets and increase patient efficacy data supply, with the ultimate goal of improving health and safety.

Foundation of Cannabis Unified Standards (FOCUS) was established in 2014 as the Cannabis Health and Safety Organization in an effort to protect public health, consumer safety, and safeguard the environment. FOCUS is a global non-profit, with international operations in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Australia, Columbia and New Zealand.

FOCUS Standards provide current good manufacturing practice (GMP) guidelines for all key areas of the cannabis industry including Cultivation, Retail, Extraction, Infused Products, Laboratory, Security, Sustainability, and Packaging & Labeling. The internationally accepted cannabis standards developed by FOCUS, align with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) guidelines established by the World Health Organization, as well as US Code of Federal Regulations. FOCUS provides application services, gap assessments, consulting, training, risk management and certification, as well as an array of services for government agencies.

GCAC is developing the Citizen Green Community, a trusted source for medical cannabis knowledge, for patients, regulators and cannabis companies. The Citizen Green token economy will enable GCAC to reward users and organizations for sharing their medical data, experience and procedures. The Citizen Green platform is based on technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence, to give users ownership over their data in a secure environment that ensures the integrity of the information.

"This agreement will enable FOCUS and GCAC to leverage each others' relationships and expertise to serve global cannabis markets," said Lezli Engelking, Founder and Executive Chair of FOCUS. "We look forward to helping GCAC collect patient efficacy data, to further our mission of protecting public health and consumer safety in the cannabis industry."

"We are keen to work with FOCUS and learn from their experience in emerging cannabis markets, where FOCUS is the expert at developing regulations for the global cannabis industry," said Brad Moore, CEO of GCAC. "GCAC and FOCUS are aligned in improving health, safety and patient outcomes in the cannabis industry."

About Foundation of Cannabis Unified Standards

Established in 2014 as The Cannabis Health and Safety Organization, FOCUS is a 501c3 non-profit that addresses the many shortcomings in quality, safety, and consistency that have become evident with the explosive growth of the global cannabis industry. FOCUS is not a cannabis company, an industry trade association, nor an advocacy organization. FOCUS is an unbiased, third-party with no financial stake in - or funding from - the cannabis industry. FOCUS does not advocate on behalf of or push cannabis policy. FOCUS exists to help assure the rapidly growing global cannabis industry has the necessary protections in place for the health, safety, success, and welfare of everyone. This autonomy fosters a principled, objective organization that protects end users, and acts as the much-needed neutral, nonpartisan bridge between industry and regulatory.

About Global Cannabis Applications Corp.

Global Cannabis Applications Corp. is a global leader in designing, developing, marketing and acquiring innovative data technologies for the cannabis industry. The Citizen Green platform is the world's first end-to-end - from patient to regulator - medical cannabis data solution. It uses six core technologies: mobile applications, artificial intelligence, regtech, smart databases, blockchain and digital reward tokens, to qualify candidates for clinical studies. These technologies facilitate the proliferation of digital conversations by like-minded people in the medical cannabis community. Managed by digital and cannabis industry experts, GCAC is focused on viral global expansion by providing the best digital experience in the cannabis market.

