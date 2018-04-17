Stock News Now: MicroCap Review Magazine Spring 2018 Issue Now Available

The Digital Issue of the Spring 2018 MicroCap Review Magazine, The Official Magazine for the MicroCap Stock Market, can be read on www.StockNewsNow.com

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2018 / SNN Incorporated, a global multimedia financial news and publishing company focused on the MicroCap stock market, and publisher of the MicroCap Review Magazine, is pleased to announce the release of the MicroCap Review Magazine Spring 2018 issue online and in print.

The Spring 2018 issue of MicroCap Review, includes new content from our list of expert writers and opinion leaders, as well as featured articles on public MicroCap and private emerging growth companies, including:

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSX-V: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF)

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM)

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSX-V: FLT) (OTCQB: TAKOF)

MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ: MNGA)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII)

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: MJNE)

SPYR (OTC PINK: SPYR)

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX)

"We are proud to share with our audience the Spring 2018 issue of the MicroCap Review. We have included profiled companies from multiple sectors including Technology, Healthcare, Mining, as well as Cannabis and Cryptocurrency. This issue also has several informative articles covering the MicroCap stock market," stated Shelly Kraft, Chairman and CEO of SNN, Inc.

Click here to read: MicroCap Review Spring 2018

MicroCap Review Spring 2018 Issue also features articles from leading thinkers and experts in the MicroCap Stock Market, including:

Steven M. Shelton, MS, MBA, CFP®, CLU, CHFC, TEP, CIMA®, CMT, "Microcaps' Current Trend is Your Friend but it will END!"

Accounting Corner: John Lucas, CPA, "The Auditor's Report Gets a Makeover"

Dr. John L. Faessel, "On the Market"

Legal Corner: Louis A. Bevilacqua, Esq., "What Did I Just Invest In?"

Scott L. Montgomery and Thomas Graham, Jr., "Seeing the Light, The Case for Nuclear Power in the 21 st Century"

Century" Beltway Corner: Dina Ellis Rochkind, Esq. and Casey Miller, Esq., "The Buzz in Washington about Initial Coin Offerings"

Peter Pham, "Mastering the Mekong Region's MicroCap Companies"

Cannabis Corner: Alan Brochstein, "Crosswinds for the Cannabis Industry"

Egon Von Greyerz, "Derivatives are 15 Times World GDP"

Fixed Income Corner: Michael E. Lewitt, "Fixed Income"

Sean Peasgood, "Giants Back Machine Learning For Energy Pipelines"

Resources Corner: Brent Cook, "Exploration Insights"

Karl Douglas, "Family Offices"

Asia Corner: Leslie Richardson, "Hong Kong A Top Market Performer In Global Bull Market"

John Lowy, Esq., "Reverse Mergers with Crypto Companies - A Craze or Crazy"

Australia Corner: John Kimber, "Investing in Australian Small and Microcap Companies"

Robert "Bobby" Kraft with Steve Nelson, "Continental Stock Transfer"

Commodities Corner: Mark Shore, MBA, "Trading Cryptocurrencies"

Ralph Garcea, "Canada at the Table - From Poker and Sportsbook, to Slots/Casinos, Bingo and Lotteries - Place Your Bets"

Jeffrey Goldberger, Rob Fink and Ted J. Haberfield, "Investor Relations FAQ - Q&A"

Max Porterfield, "Zinc Could Be Set to Zoom in Electric Vehicle Era"

Jason Gurwin, "Can Cord Shaving Save Cable Companies from Cord Cutting?"

Alexandra Levin Kramer, Esq. and Marina Fyrigou-Koulouri, Esq., "Welcome to Blochain"

Liz Heese, "Stock Promotion Commentary from OTC Markets Group"

Frederic Scheer, "Oil Market 2018, What to Look For?"

Cromwell Coulson, "Three Strong Points for SME Markets"

Interview with Charles V. Payne, "How Macroeconomic News Impacts MicroCap Stocks"

Brady Fletcher, "Looking to Catch a New Trend Early? Follow the Canucks"

WallStreet Chicken - Episode 17: Cleaning Up on Wall Street

