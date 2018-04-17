Newest Mobile X-ray Unit Offers Reduced Size and Weight; Enhances Bedside Imaging in Critical Care Areas

Carestream Health is taking orders for its new CARESTREAM DRX-Revolution Nano Mobile X-ray System (see video link) in the United States and will be issuing budgetary quotes for healthcare providers in European Union countries as the company completes the CE marking requirements. Carestream also has applied for a Health Canada License.

This new portable X-ray system uses Carbon Nano Tube technology to deliver significantly reduced size and weight when compared to existing mobile X-ray systems. It is scheduled for availability in the United States, Canada and Europe in the second quarter of 2018. It will be available in other countries as international regulatory approvals are completed.

"The DRX-Revolution Nano Mobile X-ray system's compact footprint allows for easier positioning in cramped critical care areas such as the ICU and NICU," said Charlie Hicks, Carestream's General Manager for Global X-Ray Solutions. "And this system's affordability allows providers to dedicate a portable unit to busy critical care areas."

The DRX-Revolution Nano Mobile X-ray system is a lighter weight, non-motorized system that is easy to maneuver and position for patient imaging. It complements the Carestream DRX-Revolution Mobile X-ray System, which is designed to capture inpatient, outpatient and ER exams at facilities of all sizes.

The new DRX-Revolution Nano system includes:

Fully integrated digital workflow

Carbon Nano Tube technology and an advanced lithium iron phosphate battery that contributes to longer life

A sleek design with enhanced visibility both over and around the system

A compact footprint and total weight of about 220 pounds (100 kg) that makes it easy to maneuver and position in tight spaces; and

A choice of Carestream wireless detectors including CARESTREAM DRX-1, DRX Core, DRX Plus and DRX 2530C detectors in several sizes.

Carestream offers a comprehensive portfolio of mobile and room-based imaging systems to address the diverse needs and budgets of healthcare providers. The company established a reputation for innovation with its wireless DRX detectors that have dramatically improved radiology workflows.

