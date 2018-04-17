

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were lower Tuesday morning as rising U.S. stocks dented the precious metal's safe haven appeal.



Gold slipped $6 to $1344 an ounce as traders weighed the latest housing data from the U.S.



Housing starts were reported at 1.32 million seasonally adjusted annual rate in March, as per figures from the Commerce Department. February's numbers were revised up.



The Federal Reserve's Industrial Production report for March will be released at 9.15 am ET. The Production is projected to be up 0.4 percent, compared to 1.1 percent increase in the prior month.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak at the NABE-Bank of Spain Event in Madrid, with media Q&A at 9.15 am ET.



Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Governor Randal Quarles to give semi-annual testimony before the House Financial Services Committee in Washington at 10.00 am ET.



Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will speak at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, with audience Q&A at 11.00 am ET.



Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak about current economic conditions or monetary policy at a Chicago Rotary Club Luncheon event in Chicago, with audience and media Q&A at 1.40 pm ET.



Traders are also looking ahead to tommorrow's release of the Federal Reserve's Beige Book, a collection of anecdotal responses from business leaders about the health of the economy.



