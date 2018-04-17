Markets in Asia finished Tuesday's session mostly lower as investors sifted through a tsunami of data from China, with forecast-beating GDP growth at the top of the agenda. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 eked out gains of 0.06% to 21,847.59, as the yen strengthened 0.07% on the dollar to last trade at JPY 107.05. Tokyo trading bobbed above and below the waterline for much of the day, with the broader Topix finished down 0.36% as most sectors other than oil ended in the red. On the mainland, the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...