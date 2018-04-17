The global commercial vehicle retarder market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global commercial vehicle retarder market by product such as electromagnetic retarders and hydraulic retarders. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: reduction in overall cost

A retarder slows down the wearing of the braking system in a vehicle. It reduces the effort of brakes and helps in controlling the vehicle effectively. Retarders are especially useful in controlling commercial vehicles which are usually heavy and difficult to control. By using retarders, it is possible to increase the life of brake lining 3-5 times, thereby reducing overall costs of the braking system.

"Considering the longevity of a commercial vehicle, which comes close to 17-18 years, disc brake systems provide the highest efficiency and help in achieving the greatest stopping distance," says a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive componentsresearch.

Market trend: growing introduction of self-charging type electromagnetic retarders

A self-charging type electromagnetic retarder includes a stator yoke (core), which is placed between some magnetic coils forming multi-phase connections. The steel rotor mounts the core, which acts as a control device to control the velocity of the retarder and is placed between the magnetic coils. These steel rotors are connected to the transmission unit in a vehicle, and they rotate according to the rotation of the tire or axle. As the steel rotor rotates between the magnetic coils, it forms a resonance circuit which could help in controlling the amount of power generated in the retarder. The continuous generation of power helps in recharging the auxiliary systems such as batteries and other devices. These retarders consume less power and help in recharging various other systems.

Market challenge: High energy consumption and overheating during retardation

The retarder system is coupled with the braking system, and braking systems get damaged due to the excessive usage of brakes. This puts a huge amount of load on the retarders. Excessive application of brakes leads to overheating of retarders. The heating issue can also be resolved by installing an additional cooling system, but it will increase the overall cost of the system and decrease the life of retarders. These factors are affecting the growth of the global commercial vehicle retarders market

