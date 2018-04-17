Royal Bank of Scotland has reached a settlement to fund its pension scheme that the bank said could pave the way for it to restart paying dividends to shareholders. RBS said it would pay up to £3.5bn into its main pension scheme on top of the £4.2bn paid in 2016. Under normal market conditions, the payments will deal with the weakness of the fund, which will move to a lower-risk investment strategy. The lender's first £2bn payment will be made before the end of 2019. It will have no ...

