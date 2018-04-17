Goldman Sachs's first-quarter earnings surged 27% as the US investment bank's trading business rebounded in response to increased market volatility. Net income for the three months to the end of March rose to $2.74bn (£1.9bn) from $2.16bn a year earlier. The result was a recovery from the final quarter of 2017, when Goldman posted a $2.1bn loss. Group revenue rose 25% from a year before to $10.04bn - the highest quarterly total for three years. Trading revenue jumped 31% to $4.39bn from a ...

